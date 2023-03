Located around 9km east of central Pretoria, these gardens cover 7700 sq m and are planted with indigenous flora from around the country. There are 20,000-odd plant species, labelled and grouped according to their region of origin – a visit is a must for keen botanists.

By car head east along Church St (Rte 104) for about 8km, then turn right into Cussonia Rd; the gardens are on the left-hand side.