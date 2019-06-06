Painted an unmissable acid yellow and turquoise, this art-deco building was originally a car showroom but was revamped in 2016 by the property developers Molten Black into affordable rented apartments and offices. It also hosts an occasional ground-floor crafts market and is a general arts and events hangout.

One Eloff is in the first stage of efforts to rebrand this rejuvenated area as Joziburg. The event space and market hall are currently fairly empty, with the exception of a couple of art studios and two small cafes.