Franschhoek

French Huguenots settled in this spectacular valley over 300 years ago, bringing their vines with them. Ever since, this Winelands town has clung to its French roots, and July visitors will find that Bastille Day is celebrated here. Franschhoek bills itself as the country’s gastronomic capital, and you’ll certainly have a tough time deciding where to eat. Plus, with a clutch of art galleries, wine farms and stylish guesthouses thrown in, it really is one of the loveliest towns in the Cape.

Explore Franschhoek

  • La Motte

    There’s enough to keep you occupied for a full day at this vast estate just west of Franschhoek. As well as tastings of the superb shiraz range, wine…

  • Boschendal

    This is a quintessential Winelands estate, with lovely architecture, food and wine. Tasting options include bubbly, brandy or wine and chocolate pairing…

  • G

    Grande Provence

    A beautifully revamped, 18th-century manor house that is home to a stylish restaurant and a splendid gallery showcasing contemporary South African art…

  • S

    Solms-Delta

    In addition to tastings and sales, various heritage tours are available at this excellent winery. The museum here covers Cape history and tells the Solms…

  • L

    Leopard's Leap

    The bright, modern, barn-like tasting room has comfy couches strewn around – you can either take your tasters to enjoy at leisure or sit at the bar for a…

  • F

    Franschhoek Motor Museum

    If you're all wined out, check out the amazing collection of classic cars here. There are 80 mint-condition automobiles on show, from a 1903 Ford Model A…

  • M

    Mont Rochelle

    Along with the uberplush hotel of the same name, this winery was bought by Richard Branson in 2014. You can pair your wines with a trio of canapés (R140),…

  • C

    Ceramics Gallery

    Franschhoek boasts many fine galleries, mostly along Huguenot Rd. At the Ceramics Gallery you can watch David Walters, one of South Africa’s most…

  • H

    Haute Cabrière

    Best known for Méthode Cap Classique (MCC; wine made in the Champagne method), there is also an excellent range of white and red wines, plus a brandy. The…

