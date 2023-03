Open pit mining for diamonds started here in 1903. Two years later the largest rough gem diamond ever found – a 3106-carat whopper – was unearthed here. Named the Cullinan Diamond, it was cut to form two major stones that are now part of the British Crown Jewels.

You'll find out facts like these and much more on guided tours of the fully operational mine – the only way you will gain access to this high-security area.