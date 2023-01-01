Rising out of the savannah, 56km east of Pretoria along the N4, is Nan Hua Temple , the largest Buddhist temple complex in the southern hemisphere. Opened by the Buddhist order Fo Guang Shan in 2005, the complex is a sight to behold with its brightly painted gates, carved stone lions and yellow tiled temple roofs glistening in the blazing sunshine. The main shrine houses three beautifully carved wooden Buddhas.

Across the road from the main complex is the guesthouse where it's possible to stay and take part in meditation courses. There's also a dining hall here open to outside guests on Sunday from noon to 12.30pm for a vegetarian buffet (R30).