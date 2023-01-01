This particularly beautiful stretch of sandy beach is roughly a 15-minute walk to the south from the Sunset Rocks parking area at Llandudno. As Cape Town's unofficial nudist beach – though there's no pressure to take your clothes off – and is popular with the gay community as a cruising spot. The beach is also of interest to nature lovers, with incredible rock formations and trails through shrubby fynbos (literally ‘fine bush’; primarily proteas, heaths and ericas) to explore. Access from Sunset Ave.