Barbets, weavers and flamingos are among the 3000 birds and small mammals – covering some 400 different species – at Africa's largest bird park. A real effort has been expended to make the extensive aviaries as natural-looking as possible, with the use of lots of tropical landscaping. In the monkey jungle (open 11.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 3.30pm) you can interact with cheeky squirrel monkeys.

The penguins are fed at 11.30am and 3.30pm, the pelicans at 12.30pm, the cormorants at 1.30pm and the birds of prey at 4.15pm. A winner for families, with a cafe (great chips) and sandpit to follow the birdwatching.