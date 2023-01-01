Cape Town Stadium

Shaped like a giant traditional African hat and wrapped with a Teflon-mesh membrane designed to catch and reflect natural light, this R4.5-billion stadium, built for the 2010 World Cup, is Cape Town’s most striking piece of contemporary architecture. The hour-long tours will take you behind the scenes into the VIP and press boxes and the teams’ dressing rooms.

The 55,000-capacity stadium is home ground for the soccer team Ajax Cape Town, and has been used for big pop concerts by the likes of Coldplay and U2, as well as a memorial service for Nelson Mandela.

Across from the new stadium, a section of the old Green Point Stadium forms the viewing platform for a running and cycling track.