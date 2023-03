This delightful mansion, dating from 1777–78 and fronted by a period-style garden (recreated in 1986 from the original layout), was once the home of the state prosecutor. It now houses part of the Iziko William Fehr collection of paintings and furniture (the major part is in the Castle of Good Hope); you may see detailed lithographs of Zulus by George Angus and a delicately painted watercolour panorama of Table Mountain (from 1850) by Lady Eyre.