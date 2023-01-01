South African National Gallery

The impressive permanent collection of the nation’s premier art space harks back to Dutch times and includes some extraordinary pieces. But it’s often contemporary works, such as the Butcher Boys sculpture by Jane Alexander – looking rather like a trio of Tolkienesque orcs who have stumbled into the gallery – that stand out the most.

Also note the remarkable teak door in the courtyard, carved by Herbert Vladimir Meyerowitz, with scenes representing the global wanderings of the Jews; his carvings also adorn the tops of the door frames throughout the gallery.