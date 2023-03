This small museum packs a lot in with a considerable emotional punch. The history of anti-Semitism is set in a South African context with parallels drawn to the local struggle for freedom. You can also see temporary exhibitions and watch the fascinating 25-minute documentary Nelson Mandela: A Righteous Man

In the same complex of buildings as the South African Jewish Museum, the centre often has events such as lectures and movie screenings – check their Facebook page for the latest updates.