Dating from 1700, but altered during the British administration of the 19th century when it was the home of the British governor, De Tuynhuis was originally used to accommodate dignitaries of the VOC not housed at the Castle. From the front gate you’ll just about be able to make out the VOC’s monogram on the building’s pediment – as close as you’ll get, since De Tuynhuis is now the official office of South Africa’s president, and off-limits to tourists.