Planted with a fine collection of botanical specimens, including frangipanis, African flame trees, aloes and roses, the Public Garden is the centrepiece of the Company's Garden. The oldest recorded specimen is a Saffron pear tree, in the region of 300 years old and still bearing fruit.

Also to be found here is a bronze statue of Cecil Rhodes; a small aviary; a fake ‘slave bell’ erected in 1911; a rose garden designed in 1929; and the VOC Vegetable Garden.