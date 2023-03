A tour around parliament is fascinating, especially if you’re interested in the country’s modern history. Opened in 1885, the hallowed halls have seen some pretty momentous events: this is where British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan made his ‘Wind of Change’ speech in 1960, and where President Hendrik Verwoerd, known as the architect of apartheid, was stabbed to death in 1966. Call ahead and present your passport to gain entry.