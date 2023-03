Local residents and volunteers have created this fantastic nonprofit venture on land where, in 1709, 'Oranje Zigt', the original farm in the Upper Table Valley, was founded. Grounds once occupied by a disused bowling green have been crafted into a beautiful neighbourhood market garden. You are free to wander around, though guided tours can also be arranged: see the website for details.

Produce grown on the farm is sold at the weekly OZCF Market Day.