De Waal Park

This leafy park, named in honour of former Cape Town mayor Christiaan de Waal, is much patronised by local dog owners. Between December and early April there are sometimes free concerts (usually starting around 3pm on Sunday) in the bandstand, which was made in Glasgow and originally brought to the city for the 1904–5 Cape Town Exhibition at Green Point.

1. Leeuwenhof

0.3 MILES

This estate is the official residence of the Premier of the Western Cape. It is not generally open to the public.

2. Homestead Park

0.34 MILES

This municipal park occupies a tiny part of the historic 'Oranje Zicht' – the original farm that was established in the Upper Table Valley in 1709. There…

3. Oranjezicht City Farm

0.4 MILES

Local residents and volunteers have created this fantastic nonprofit venture on land where, in 1709, 'Oranje Zigt', the original farm in the Upper Table…

4. Bertram House

0.47 MILES

The only surviving Georgian-style brick house in Cape Town dates from the 1840s. At the time of research it was closed for maintenance, so you may only be…

5. Cape Town Holocaust Centre

0.52 MILES

This small museum packs a lot in with a considerable emotional punch. The history of anti-Semitism is set in a South African context with parallels drawn…

6. Great Synagogue

0.57 MILES

It's worth making time to see the handsome Great Synagogue consecrated in 1905 and still in very active use. Volunteer guides will point out aspects of…

7. South African Jewish Museum

0.58 MILES

You need a photo ID to enter the secure compound that's home to this imaginatively designed museum, which partly occupies the beautifully restored Old…

8. South African Planetarium

0.59 MILES

The displays and star shows here unravel the mysteries of the southern hemisphere’s night sky using images caught by the Southern African Large Telescope …