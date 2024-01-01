De Waal Park

This leafy park, named in honour of former Cape Town mayor Christiaan de Waal, is much patronised by local dog owners. Between December and early April there are sometimes free concerts (usually starting around 3pm on Sunday) in the bandstand, which was made in Glasgow and originally brought to the city for the 1904–5 Cape Town Exhibition at Green Point.
