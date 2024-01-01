Jan Smuts Statue

Cape Town

LoginSave

One of two statues of Jan Smuts located in the city centre, this is the more traditional interpretation of the former general and prime minister (1870–1950) by Ivan Mitford-Barberton. It's stands beside the Slave Lodge; the other more abstract (and attractive) statue is outside the South African National Gallery.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Flowers in the Kirstenbosch Botanic Gardens below Table Mountain.

    Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

    4.39 MILES

    Location and unique flora combine to make these 5.28-sq-km botanical gardens among the most beautiful in the world. Gate 1, the main entrance at the…

  • Cape of Good Hope

    Cape of Good Hope

    29.95 MILES

    This 77.5-sq-km section of Table Mountain National Park includes awesome scenery, fantastic walks, great birdwatching and often-deserted beaches. The…

  • Table Mountain Aerial Cableway in Cape Town

    Table Mountain

    2.48 MILES

    Around 600 million years old, and a canvas painted with the rich diversity of the Cape floral kingdom, Table Mountain is truly iconic. You can admire the…

  • Prison Barrack on Robben Island

    Robben Island

    8.72 MILES

    Used as a prison from the early days of the VOC (Dutch East India Company) right up until 1996, this Unesco World Heritage site is preserved as a memorial…

  • Simondium near Paarl Western Cape South Africa, Vineyard of the Babylonstoren wine estate.

    Babylonstoren

    29.89 MILES

    This 2.5-sq-km wine and fruit farm is on the north slope of the Simonsberg mountain between Klapmuts and Paarl. Its highlight is an 800-sq-metre, formally…

  • African penguins on the stone in evening twilight. African penguin ( Spheniscus demersus) also known as the jackass penguin and black-footed penguin. Boulders colony. South Africa 628098086 Endangered Species, Wilderness Area, Stone - Object, Sea Life, Colony, Two Animals, Water Bird, Bird Watching, Arrival, Coastline, Dusk, Dawn, Twilight, Cute, Jackass Penguin, Animal Foot, Animal Wing, Fun, Wildlife, Nature, South Africa, Uncultivated, Animals In The Wild, Penguin, Sea Bird, Freshwater Bird, Bird, Animal, Sunset, Boulder - Rock, Sand, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Sea, Surf, flightless, Footed, south-africa, blackfooted, black-footed, Life, Aquatic

    Boulders Penguin Colony

    18.83 MILES

    This picturesque area, with enormous boulders dividing small, sandy coves, is home to a colony of some 3000 delightful African penguins. A boardwalk runs…

  • District Six Museum

    District Six Museum

    0.27 MILES

    It's impossible not to be emotionally moved by this museum, which celebrates the once lively multiracial area that was destroyed during apartheid in the…

  • Groot Constantia manor house in Cape Town, South Africa.

    Groot Constantia

    7.23 MILES

    Simon van der Stel’s manor house, a superb example of Cape Dutch architecture, is maintained as a museum at Groot Constantia. Set in beautiful grounds,…

View more attractions

Nearby Cape Town attractions

1. Iziko Slave Lodge

0.01 MILES

Dating back to 1660, the Slave Lodge is one of the oldest buildings in South Africa. Once home to as many as 1000 slaves, the lodge has a fascinating…

2. Arch for Arch

0.01 MILES

Unveiled in 2017 for Archibishop Desmond Tutu's 86th birthday, this wooden arch stands next to the cathedral where the Nobel Prize winner presided as a…

3. Groote Kerk

0.04 MILES

The highlights of the mother church of the Dutch Reformed Church (Nederduitse Gereformeerde Kerk) are its mammoth organ and ornate Burmese-teak pulpit,…

4. St George’s Cathedral

0.04 MILES

Known as the People’s Cathedral, this was one of the few places of worship that was open to people of all races during apartheid. Classical concerts are…

5. Slave Tree

0.06 MILES

A small circular plaque in the traffic island on Spin St marks the location of the Slave Tree under which slaves are believed to have been sold until…

6. Church Square

0.07 MILES

One of the city's most attractive public plazas is surrounded by handsome old buildings including the Herbert Baker-designed National Mutual Building,…

7. Slavery Memorial

0.07 MILES

On Church Sq, this public art project comprises 11 low, black granite blocks engraved with the names of slaves or words relating to slavery, resistance…

8. Jan Hendrik Statue

0.07 MILES

In Church Sq stands a statue of Jan Hendrik, one-time editor of the Zuid Afrikaan newspaper and a key figure behind the drafting of the 1909 South African…