Jan Smuts Statue

One of two statues of Jan Smuts located in the city centre, this is the more traditional interpretation of the former general and prime minister (1870–1950) by Ivan Mitford-Barberton. It's stands beside the Slave Lodge; the other more abstract (and attractive) statue is outside the South African National Gallery.
