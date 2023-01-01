One of the city's most attractive public plazas is surrounded by handsome old buildings including the Herbert Baker-designed National Mutual Building, parts of which date to 1905; it now houses the Iziko Social History Centre. A property developer has been restoring commercial spaces in buildings around the square and there are plans to launch a free sound-and-light show here at night as well as provide hi-tech historical information to visitors via an interactive app.
Church Square
Cape Town
