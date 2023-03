The highlights of the mother church of the Dutch Reformed Church (Nederduitse Gereformeerde Kerk) are its mammoth organ and ornate Burmese-teak pulpit, carved by master sculptors Anton Anreith and Jan Graaff. The building is otherwise an architectural mishmash, with parts dating from the 1704 original and other bits from 1841.

While here, ponder the fact that for the first 100 years or so of the church’s life, slaves are said to have been sold immediately outside.