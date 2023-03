Housed in 14 rooms of the Renaissance-style Murska Sobota Castle, a sprawling manor house from the mid-16th century, this museum tells the story of life along the Mura River, from prehistoric times to the end of the 20th century. Highlights include the medieval rubbish pit (room 4), the frescoed Baroque Salon (room 9), the old peasant house interiors in room 11 and the former chapel next to room 14.