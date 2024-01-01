Evangelical Church

Eastern Slovenia

The neo-Gothic Evangelical Church (1910) is the main Lutheran seat in Slovenia. (The majority of Slovenian Protestants live in Prekmurje.) The interior, painted with geometric shapes and floral motifs in muted shades of blue, green, brown and gold, is a welcome change from the overwrought baroque gold and marble decor found in most Catholic churches here.

