Funnel-shaped Slovenski trg is the centre of old Ptuj. The 16th-century City Tower dominates the square's eastern side. Roman tombstones and sacrificial altars from Poetovio were incorporated into the walls in the 1830s – check the reliefs of Medusa’s head, dolphins, a lion and a man on horseback.

In front of the tower stands the 5m-tall Orpheus Monument, a 2nd-century Roman tombstone with scenes from the Orpheus myth. It was used as a pillory in the Middle Ages.

On the northern side of the square are several interesting buildings, including the 16th-century Provost’s House, the baroque Old Town Hall and the Ljutomer House, built in 1565 and now housing the TIC.