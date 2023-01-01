Church of St George

On the east side of Slovenski trg, this church reveals an array of styles from Romanesque to neo-Gothic. The church contains some lovely late-14th-century choir stalls decorated with animals, a carved relief of the Epiphany dating from 1515 and frescoes in the middle of the south aisle, as well as the restored Laib Altar, a three-winged altar painting by Konrad Laib completed around 1460. Near the entrance is a carved 14th-century statue of St George slaying the dragon.