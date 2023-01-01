Town Museum

This whitewashed fortress, a gem of medieval defensive architecture housed inside the Stari Grad (Old Town), is surrounded by a manicured park. Construction began in the 14th century, with the present Gothic-Renaissance structure dating back to the 16th century, when it was the regional fortification against the Turks.

The building was in private hands until 1925; today, as a museum, it houses a hotchpotch of furniture, paintings, watches, glassware, decorative objects, insignia and weapons, amassed over centuries and displayed throughout 30 exhibition rooms. Much more interesting than the historic collection inside, though, is the architecture: enter via a drawbridge and wander around to view the archways, courtyards and chapels of this sprawling castle-fortress.