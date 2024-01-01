The rococo-style Sermage Palace, which houses the gallery, was built in 1759. Note the carved medallions on the facade and pay a quick visit to the museum, which displays portraits and landscapes from Croatian, Italian, Dutch, German and Flemish schools. The permanent exhibition occasionally shuts down in favour of temporary shows.
Gallery of Old & Modern Masters
Zagorje
