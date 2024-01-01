Gallery of Old & Modern Masters

Zagorje

The rococo-style Sermage Palace, which houses the gallery, was built in 1759. Note the carved medallions on the facade and pay a quick visit to the museum, which displays portraits and landscapes from Croatian, Italian, Dutch, German and Flemish schools. The permanent exhibition occasionally shuts down in favour of temporary shows.

