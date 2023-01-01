Museum of Modern Art

This gallery houses the very best in modern Slovenian art. Keep an eye out for works by painters Tone Kralj (Family), the expressionist France Mihelič (The Quintet) and the surrealist Stane Kregar (Hunter at Daybreak), as well as sculptors including Jakob Savinšek (Protest). The museum also owns works by the influential 1980s and 1990s multimedia group Neue Slowenische Kunst (NSK; Suitcase for Spiritual Use: Baptism under Triglav) and the artists’ cooperative Irwin (Capital).