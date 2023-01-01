National Gallery of Slovenia

Slovenia's foremost assembly of fine art is housed over two floors in an old building (1896) and a modern wing. It exhibits copies of medieval frescoes and wonderful Gothic statuary as well as Slovenian landscapes from the 17th to 19th centuries (check out works by Romantic painters Pavel Künl and Marko Pernhart). Other noteworthies: impressionists Jurij Šubic (Before the Hunt) and Rihard Jakopič (Birches in Autumn), the pointillist Ivan Grohar (Larch) and Slovenia’s most celebrated female painter, Ivana Kobilca (Summer).

The bronzes by Franc Berneker and Alojz Gangl are exceptional. In the entrance vestibule stands the original Robba Fountain, which was moved here from Mestni trg in the Old Town in 2008.