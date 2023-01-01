Established in 1999, the 206.5 sq km Kozjansko Park stretches along the Sotla River, from Bizeljsko in the south to Podčetrtek in the north. Named a Unesco biosphere reserve in 2010, the park's forests and meadows harbour a wealth of flora and fauna, notably butterflies, reptiles and birds, including corncrakes and storks. There are a number of trails, including the circular 32km-long Podsreda Trail (Pešpot Podsreda), which ends at the wonderfully preserved Podsreda Castle.