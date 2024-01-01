Temple of Hercules

Eastern Slovenia

Between the Capuchin Church of St Cecilia and City Park is the scant remains of the reconstructed Roman Temple of Hercules dating from the 2nd century AD.

Nearby Eastern Slovenia attractions

1. Capuchin Church of St Cecilia

0.04 MILES

On the south bank of the Savinja River, a covered stairway with 90 steps at Breg 2 leads to the Capuchin Church of St Cecilia. The Germans used the nearby…

2. Breg

0.06 MILES

On the Savinja River's south bank, a stairway at Breg 2 leads to the Capuchin Church of St Cecilia. The Germans used the nearby monastery (now apartments)…

3. Water Tower

0.16 MILES

The Water Tower, built between 1451 and 1473, is part of the city wall and ramparts. Many of the blocks used are of Roman origin.

4. Abbey Church of St Daniel

0.17 MILES

Dating from the early 14th century, this church has some magnificent frescoes and tombstones, but its greatest treasure is a 15th-century carved wooden…

6. Glavni Trg

0.2 MILES

Glavni trg is the heart of the Old Town. It is filled with lovely townhouses dating from the 17th and 18th centuries. In the centre of the square is the…

7. Church of St Nicholas

0.21 MILES

South of Temple of Hercules, you can walk up 396m-high Nicholas Hill (Miklavški Hrib), topped by the Church of St Nicholas, for a wonderful view of the…

8. Celje Regional Museum

0.22 MILES

This branch of the Celje Regional Museum's collection is housed in a grand Renaissance building called the Old Count's Mansion. The 1st floor is home to a…