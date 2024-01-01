Between the Capuchin Church of St Cecilia and City Park is the scant remains of the reconstructed Roman Temple of Hercules dating from the 2nd century AD.
Temple of Hercules
Eastern Slovenia
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Church of Virgin Mary of Jerusalem
29.95 MILES
This baroque church, built in 1761, is one of Zagorje's most important pilgrimage sites and is well worth the uphill walk from the centre. Outside, the…
27.89 MILES
This is an unexpected treat: superbly varied art in a magnificent setting, surrounded by a garden full of sculptures. The museum's galleries showcase the…
27.35 MILES
Housed in Brežice Castle, the Posavje Museum is one of provincial Slovenia’s richest museums, particularly for its archaeological and ethnographic…
29.5 MILES
The Dolenjska Museum's impressive collection is spread over a campus of buildings. The oldest, which once belonged to the Knights of the Teutonic Order,…
28.44 MILES
Located 10km southwest of Kostanjevica na Krki, the enormous Pleterje Monastery belongs to the Carthusians, the strictest of all monastic orders. The…
0.22 MILES
This branch of the Celje Regional Museum's collection is housed in a grand Renaissance building called the Old Count's Mansion. The 1st floor is home to a…
19.23 MILES
As you approach the pentagonal hilltop castle of Veliki Tabor, 57km northwest of Zagreb, what unfolds is a pleasing panorama of hills, cornfields,…
22.46 MILES
Nestled in the Sutla River valley near the Slovenian border, the village of Kumrovec has been transformed into an open-air ethnographic museum. A re…
Nearby Eastern Slovenia attractions
1. Capuchin Church of St Cecilia
0.04 MILES
On the south bank of the Savinja River, a covered stairway with 90 steps at Breg 2 leads to the Capuchin Church of St Cecilia. The Germans used the nearby…
0.06 MILES
On the Savinja River's south bank, a stairway at Breg 2 leads to the Capuchin Church of St Cecilia. The Germans used the nearby monastery (now apartments)…
0.16 MILES
The Water Tower, built between 1451 and 1473, is part of the city wall and ramparts. Many of the blocks used are of Roman origin.
0.17 MILES
Dating from the early 14th century, this church has some magnificent frescoes and tombstones, but its greatest treasure is a 15th-century carved wooden…
5. Ugly Duckling Gallery of Erotic Art
0.19 MILES
Located in a former peep show, this gallery exhibits erotica-related art.
0.2 MILES
Glavni trg is the heart of the Old Town. It is filled with lovely townhouses dating from the 17th and 18th centuries. In the centre of the square is the…
0.21 MILES
South of Temple of Hercules, you can walk up 396m-high Nicholas Hill (Miklavški Hrib), topped by the Church of St Nicholas, for a wonderful view of the…
0.22 MILES
This branch of the Celje Regional Museum's collection is housed in a grand Renaissance building called the Old Count's Mansion. The 1st floor is home to a…