On the Savinja River's south bank, a stairway at Breg 2 leads to the Capuchin Church of St Cecilia. The Germans used the nearby monastery (now apartments) as a prison during WWII. Between the church and City Park are the scant remains of the Roman Temple of Hercules dating from the 2nd century AD. Further south, walk up 396m-high Nicholas Hill (Miklavški Hrib), topped by the Church of St Nicholas, for views across to the Old Town and the castle.