Dating from the early 14th century, this church has some magnificent frescoes and tombstones, but its greatest treasure is a 15th-century carved wooden pietà in the Chapel of the Sorrowful Mother to the left of the sanctuary. The chapel has carved stone walls and vaults with remnants of frescoes from the early 15th century and carved effigies of the Apostles.

Just west of the church, parts of Celje's medieval walls and ramparts can be seen along Ulica na Okopih.