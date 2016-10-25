Welcome to Dakar
For the traveller, there's much to discover, from peaceful islands just off-shore to vertiginous nightlife dancing to mbalax beats. You can spend your days browsing frenetic markets and taking in the sights of bustling downtown, followed by sunset drinks overlooking the crashing waves. At once both intimidating and deeply alluring, Dakar is a fascinating introduction to Senegal.
West Africa Cruise - Accra to Marrakech
From the M/S Expedition, you’ll get the chance to explore one of Africa’s most vibrant (and curiously underexplored) regions from a hotel that goes wherever you do. The second leg of the 32-day West Africa Cruise, this 17-day trip focuses prominently on the roots of the West African slave trade with numerous chances for cultural and natural interaction in port cities and nature preserves along the coast. On-board activities range from open-air painting lessons on the deck to sommelier-led wine-tastings featuring top South African vintages.