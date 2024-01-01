St Monans Heritage Collection

Fife

Situated on the harbour, St Monans Heritage Collection is a small gallery devoted to the history of the St Monans fishing industry through a collection of 20th-century black-and-white photos and several artefacts. Most of the images were taken by a local photographer and the collection changes regularly.

