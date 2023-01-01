Scotland's Secret Bunker

This fascinating – and chilling – monument to Cold War paranoia was built in the 1950s to serve as one of Britain’s regional command centres in the event of a nuclear war. Hidden 30m underground and encased in nearly 5m of reinforced concrete, it houses two levels of austere operations rooms, communication centres, broadcasting studios, weapons stores and dormitories, filled with period artefacts and museum displays. The bunker is 3 miles north of Anstruther, off the B9131 to St Andrews.

You can book a Go-Flexi 'taxibus' from Anstruther (£2.30) or take a standard taxi (around £20) from St Andrews.