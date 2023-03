Cambo Estate, 2.5 miles north of Crail, is the country seat of the Erskine family. Its walled garden, with an ornamental stream running through the middle, is famously beautiful in spring and summer, but also in January and February, when its spectacular displays of snowdrops are in flower. There's a visitor centre and cafe, and woodland walks that lead to the Fife Coastal Path, plus the kids can feed potatoes to the estate's pigs.