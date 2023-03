An authentic example of Lowland Scottish domestic architecture, Kellie Castle has creaky floors, crooked little doorways, superb decorative plasterwork and some marvellous works of art. The original part of the building dates from 1360; it was enlarged to its present dimensions around 1606. It’s set amid beautiful gardens (open year-round from 9.30am to 6pm or dusk), 3 miles northwest of Pittenweem on the B9171.