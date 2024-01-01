Bullough Mausoleum

Central Highlands

LoginSave

The only part of the island that still belongs to the Bullough family is this mausoleum in Glen Harris. It's a miniature Greek temple that wouldn’t look out of place on the Acropolis. Lady Bullough was laid to rest here, alongside her husband and father-in-law, in 1967, having died at the age of 98.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kinloch Castle

    Kinloch Castle

    4.72 MILES

    When George Bullough, a dashing, Harrow-educated cavalry officer, inherited Rum along with half his father’s fortune in 1891, he became one of the…

  • Loch Morar

    Loch Morar

    24.21 MILES

    A minor road from Morar village, 2.5 miles south of Mallaig, leads to scenic 11-mile-long Loch Morar, which, at 310m, is the deepest body of water in the…

  • Ardnamurchan Lighthouse

    Ardnamurchan Lighthouse

    18.19 MILES

    The final 6 miles of road from Kilchoan to Ardnamurchan Point end at this 36m-high, grey granite tower, built in 1849 by the 'Lighthouse Stevensons' –…

  • Glengorm Castle

    Glengorm Castle

    24.76 MILES

    A long, single-track road leads north for 4 miles from Tobermory to majestic Glengorm Castle, with views across the sea to Ardnamurchan, Rum and the Outer…

  • Land, Sea & Islands Visitor Centre

    Land, Sea & Islands Visitor Centre

    20.93 MILES

    This centre in Arisaig village houses exhibits on the cultural and natural history of the region. A small but fascinating exhibition explains the part…

  • Museum of the Isles

    Museum of the Isles

    19.58 MILES

    Just along the road from Armadale pier is the part-ruined Armadale Castle, former seat of Lord MacDonald of Sleat. The neighbouring museum will tell you…

  • Calgary Art in Nature

    Calgary Art in Nature

    27.44 MILES

    Run with enthusiasm and vision, this place just back from Calgary beach is an excellent art space, and also has great self-catering accommodation. On-site…

View more attractions

Nearby Central Highlands attractions

1. Kinloch Castle

4.72 MILES

When George Bullough, a dashing, Harrow-educated cavalry officer, inherited Rum along with half his father’s fortune in 1891, he became one of the…

2. Spar Cave

16.47 MILES

Just east of Elgol is the Spar Cave, famously visited by Sir Walter Scott in 1814 and mentioned in his poem 'Lord of the Isles'. The 80m-deep cave is wild…

3. Ardnamurchan Lighthouse

18.19 MILES

The final 6 miles of road from Kilchoan to Ardnamurchan Point end at this 36m-high, grey granite tower, built in 1849 by the 'Lighthouse Stevensons' –…

4. Museum of the Isles

19.58 MILES

Just along the road from Armadale pier is the part-ruined Armadale Castle, former seat of Lord MacDonald of Sleat. The neighbouring museum will tell you…

5. Camusdarach Beach

20.34 MILES

Fans of the movie Local Hero still make pilgrimages to Camusdarach Beach, just south of Morar, which starred in the film as Ben’s beach. To find it, look…

6. Land, Sea & Islands Visitor Centre

20.93 MILES

This centre in Arisaig village houses exhibits on the cultural and natural history of the region. A small but fascinating exhibition explains the part…

7. Mallaig Heritage Centre

21.09 MILES

The village’s rainy-day attractions are limited to this heritage centre, which covers the archaeology and history of the region, including the heart…

8. Kilchoan

21.98 MILES

The scattered crofting village of Kilchoan, the only village of any size west of Salen, is best known for the scenic ruins of 13th-century Mingary Castle…