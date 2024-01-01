The only part of the island that still belongs to the Bullough family is this mausoleum in Glen Harris. It's a miniature Greek temple that wouldn’t look out of place on the Acropolis. Lady Bullough was laid to rest here, alongside her husband and father-in-law, in 1967, having died at the age of 98.
Bullough Mausoleum
Central Highlands
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.72 MILES
When George Bullough, a dashing, Harrow-educated cavalry officer, inherited Rum along with half his father’s fortune in 1891, he became one of the…
24.21 MILES
A minor road from Morar village, 2.5 miles south of Mallaig, leads to scenic 11-mile-long Loch Morar, which, at 310m, is the deepest body of water in the…
18.19 MILES
The final 6 miles of road from Kilchoan to Ardnamurchan Point end at this 36m-high, grey granite tower, built in 1849 by the 'Lighthouse Stevensons' –…
24.76 MILES
A long, single-track road leads north for 4 miles from Tobermory to majestic Glengorm Castle, with views across the sea to Ardnamurchan, Rum and the Outer…
Ardnamurchan Natural History & Visitor Centre
25.84 MILES
This fascinating centre – midway between Salen and Kilchoan – was originally devised by a wildlife photographer and tries to bring you face to face with…
Land, Sea & Islands Visitor Centre
20.93 MILES
This centre in Arisaig village houses exhibits on the cultural and natural history of the region. A small but fascinating exhibition explains the part…
19.58 MILES
Just along the road from Armadale pier is the part-ruined Armadale Castle, former seat of Lord MacDonald of Sleat. The neighbouring museum will tell you…
27.44 MILES
Run with enthusiasm and vision, this place just back from Calgary beach is an excellent art space, and also has great self-catering accommodation. On-site…
Nearby Central Highlands attractions
4.72 MILES
When George Bullough, a dashing, Harrow-educated cavalry officer, inherited Rum along with half his father’s fortune in 1891, he became one of the…
16.47 MILES
Just east of Elgol is the Spar Cave, famously visited by Sir Walter Scott in 1814 and mentioned in his poem 'Lord of the Isles'. The 80m-deep cave is wild…
18.19 MILES
The final 6 miles of road from Kilchoan to Ardnamurchan Point end at this 36m-high, grey granite tower, built in 1849 by the 'Lighthouse Stevensons' –…
19.58 MILES
Just along the road from Armadale pier is the part-ruined Armadale Castle, former seat of Lord MacDonald of Sleat. The neighbouring museum will tell you…
20.34 MILES
Fans of the movie Local Hero still make pilgrimages to Camusdarach Beach, just south of Morar, which starred in the film as Ben’s beach. To find it, look…
6. Land, Sea & Islands Visitor Centre
20.93 MILES
This centre in Arisaig village houses exhibits on the cultural and natural history of the region. A small but fascinating exhibition explains the part…
21.09 MILES
The village’s rainy-day attractions are limited to this heritage centre, which covers the archaeology and history of the region, including the heart…
21.98 MILES
The scattered crofting village of Kilchoan, the only village of any size west of Salen, is best known for the scenic ruins of 13th-century Mingary Castle…