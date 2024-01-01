Old Byre Heritage Centre

The curious and cheerful Old Byre brings Mull’s heritage and natural history to life through a series of tableaux and half-hour film shows. The prize for most bizarre exhibit goes to the 40cm-long model of a midge. The centre’s tearoom serves good, inexpensive snacks, and there’s a kids’ outdoor play area.
