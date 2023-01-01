Kirkcaldy Galleries

This museum and art gallery showcases Kirkcaldy's history as a trading port and producer of linen, canvas and linoleum (floor covering); the kids will have a ball as there are plenty of hands-on attractions. There’s also an impressive collection of Scottish paintings from the 18th to 20th centuries, including works by the Scottish Colourists, William McTaggart and Jack Vettriano. The museum is a short walk east from the train and bus stations, and also houses a tourist office.