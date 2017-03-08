Welcome to Skye
The stunning scenery is the main attraction, but when the mist closes in there are plenty of castles, crofting museums and cosy pubs and restaurants; there are also dozens of art galleries and craft studios.
Along with Edinburgh and Loch Ness, Skye is one of Scotland’s top-three tourist destinations. However, the crowds tend to stick to Portree, Dunvegan and Trotternish – it’s almost always possible to find peace and quiet in the island’s further-flung corners. Come prepared for changeable weather: when it’s fine it’s very fine indeed, but all too often it isn’t.
Isle of Skye and Scottish Highlands from Edinburgh Small Group
This 3-day small-group tour from Edinburgh takes you through some of Scotland’s most ravishing scenery, including Glencoe, Loch Ness and the Isle of Skye, where you stay two nights in the pretty town of Portree. On Day 2, enjoy a day of exploring awe-inspiring Skye, and then, on Day 3, return to the mainland, with a stop at Loch Ness to look for its famous monster, ‘Nessie’.Choose between B&B or 3-star hotel accommodation in Portree and enjoy a daily breakfast during your trip. All other meals, activities and entrance fees are at your own expense.
Scottish Highlands 3-Day Small-Group Tour from Glasgow
This three-day trip from Glasgow to the Isle of Skye and the Scottish Highlands will show you Scotland’s most beautiful scenery. Tour highlights include Glencoe, the Lochaber region around Fort William, Eilean Donan Castle (set of the movie Highlander) and over the sea to the Isle of Skye, where you'll stay in the picturesque harbor town of Portree.You'll spend the entire second day on Skye, exploring the wild north of the island, the Old Man of Storr, the mountain pass of the Quiraing and Skye's most westerly point at Neist.On the third day, you'll return to the mainland and travel through the Five Sisters of Kintail. You’ll visit eerie Loch Ness (boat trips are available April to October), where you can try to spot the Loch Ness Monster, before making your way to the central Highlands and Glasgow.With a maximum group size of 16 passengers, this special trip allows you to have memorable and personal experience. You'll travel in a comfortable air-conditioned minivan and receive individual attention from your expert driver/guide. Traveling in a small group means you can reach out-of-the-way places to discover the real Scotland!See Itinerary section below for details on each day’s activities.
3-Day Isle of Skye and Highlands Tour from Edinburgh
Details You will get to experience Scotland through its scenery, culture and history in this three day tour brought to you by one of our fantastic driver-guides. Depart from Edinburgh and day one will take you through the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park. You’ll have to time to explore a picturesque villages perched on the banks of the loch. From here we’ll head a further north to one of the most beautiful places in Scotland, Glen Coe. Once sight of the gruesome MacDonald Clan Massacre; this glen of dramatic mountains and waterfalls will be a highlight of your Scottish trip. Your lunchtime stop will be in Fort William, many films were shot in or near this bustling Highland town. You can also take in views of Ben Nevis, the UK's tallest peak. Our day ends with a visit to one of Scotland’s most iconic castles, Eilean Donan (own expense). Perched on a small tidal island where Loch Duich, Loch Long and Loch Alsh meet, the backdrop to the castle is as unforgettable as the castle itself. Overnight: Isle of Skye After breakfast, your second day is dedicated to the Isle of Skye. Your experienced driver-guide will ensure you get the most out of your day on the island based on weather and your group. You’ll be able to enjoy a leisurely lunch (own expense) in the colorful harbor town of Portree. The rest of the afternoon will be spent taking you to various beautiful spots such as Kilt Rock, the Old Man of Storr and a stunning Gaelic Whisky distillery where you can enjoy a few drams of whisky. Overnight: Skye. After another restful night of the Isle of Skye, we’ll journey off the island to Loch Ness, the deepest loch in the UK and home of the famous monster Nessie. There are many ways to experience the beauty and mystery, perhaps a Jacobite cruise (own expense) to see Urquhart Castle (own expense) or just monster spotting from the shore, the choice is yours! We’ll then make our way to Culloden Battlefield. Here you have the chance to stand upon the place of the famous 1745 battle, and learn about it in the interactive visitor centre (own expense). We’ll then journey south to the pretty town of Pitlochry perched on the River Tummel, before returning to the capital city of Edinburgh.
5-Day Best of Scotland Experience from Edinburgh
Your 5-day Scotland and Isle of Skye tour from Edinburgh highlights the country’s outstanding natural beauty and rich history. From ancient castles to mysterious lochs, this small-group experience allows you to uncover the best of rural Scotland while receiving personalized attention from an expert guide. Depending on the season, enjoy a scenic ride aboard the Jacobite steam train (May 16–August 29) or a Loch Ness cruise and admission to Urquhart Castle (March 21–May 9; September 10–October 10).Relax with hotel or guesthouse accommodation (depending on option selected) in Oban, Kyleakin and Drumnadrochit, with daily breakfasts included.
Isle of Skye Day Tour from Inverness Including Old Man of Storr, Kilt Rock, the Quiraing, Portree and Eilean Donan Castle
The Isle of Skye Tour departs from Inverness at 8.30am, where you board a well-appointed 28-seater coach with spacious seating, air conditioning and USB charging points. Accompanied by an experienced local driver, and separate knowledgeable and enthusiastic tour guide, you will embark on a 12-hour adventure which will enable you to experience all of the following sights; The Black Isle: As we drive over the Kessock Bridge to the Black Isle, our journey takes us through sleepy Highland villages and rolling farmland The Skye Bridge: After enjoying the dramatic West Coast scenery, we journey over the bridge, enjoying fabulous views of Pabay, Scalpay and Raasay when it's a clear day Kyleakin: At our first stop on the island, you will have the chance to snap some shots of the harbour, the Skye Bridge, Castle Moil and the lighthouse (25 minute stop) The Cuillin Mountains: At Sligachan there is a chance to go for a short walk or enjoy a dram, whilst enjoying the fabulous mountain backdrop (40 minute stop) The Old Man of Storr: You will have a chance to admire this 50 metre high pinnacle from a loch-side viewpoint (10 minute stop) Kilt Rock: This exposed sea cliff also boasts a stunning waterfall, which tumbles 60 metres into the Sound of Raasay below (20 minute stop) The Quiraing: A must-see sight on Skye, you will have a chance to hike and explore this vast and ancient volcanic hillside (30 minute stop) The Trotternish Peninsula: As we venture North we journey through awesome volcanic landscapes Portree: In this bustling fishing port, which is the main town on Skye, you can take a walk to see the famous pastel-coloured houses, indulge in some shopping or relax with a coffee (45 minute stop) The Red Cuillins: You will stop at a picturesque coastal location to take in the awesome views of these iconic mountains Eilean Donan Castle: You will stop at a scenic viewpoint to take some photos of this famous landmark (20 minute stop) Loch Ness: You travel along the shores of the loch, so keep an eye out for Nessie! Urquhart Castle: You will have our last stop of the day here, where you can view the castle and the loch from above (10 minute stop) You will return to Inverness at 8.45pm after an unforgettable day exploring Skye!
Iona, Mull, Isle of Skye Small Group 5-Day Tour from Edinburgh
Day 1: Edinburgh - ObanVisit Scotland's first National Park around Loch Lomond, stopping at the charming conservation village of Luss set on the Loch's banks. Travel through the impressive mountains of the West Highlands through the white-washed 18th-century town of Inveraray, home to the Campbell Clan and the Duke of Argyll. Spend the afternoon in the heart of Argyll exploring the ancient Kingdom of Dalriada and the standing stones of Kilmartin before arriving in the beautiful fishing harbor town of Oban for the next two nights accommodation.Day 2: ObanTake the ferry to Mull to explore dramatic coastlines and wild beauty, before taking the small ferry to the peace and tranquility of Iona - birthplace of Celtic Christianity and ancient burial ground of Scottish Kings. Here you are at leisure to visit the historic Abbey with its intricate carved crosses in the churchyard or explore the rocky headlands. There is also an opportunity to take a small boat out to the island of Staffa and view the dramatic basalt columns immortalized by Mendelssohn in his Hebridean Overture 'Fingal's Cave'. Return on the ferry to Oban for your second night.Day 3: Oban - PortreeToday takes you to Appin, passing the impregnable Castle Stalker and Glencoe, scene of the infamous massacre of the Clan Macdonald in 1692. Pass through Fort William and travel to Mallaig to catch the ferry to Skye. Arrive in Portree. Spend the evening at leisure. Day 4: PortreeSpend the day at Skye at leisure, following recommendations from your guide. Day 5: Portree - EdinburghYou will be collected from your accommodation and travel south passing by part of the magnificent Cuillin Hills, leaving the island via the Skye bridge. The tour then takes the 'Road to the Isles' through the splendor of the Five Sisters of Kintail, the mountains guarding the pass. Stop to visit the famous stronghold Eilean Donan Castle, used in the film Highlander, set at the junction of three lochs as protection against Viking raiders. From here, continue east through Glen Sheil and Glen Moriston to Loch Ness, where you will stop in the small Highland village of Fort Augustus at the south end for your chance to try and spot the monster. There is a boat trip (summer only) available here that will get you that little bit closer! Continuing south now through the Grampian Mountains along Loch Laggan, made famous now as 'Monarch of the Glen Country' before passing Dalwhinnie, home to Scotland's highest whisky distillery, and onwards into Highland Perthshire for a final walk and coffee break in the fresh northern air. Continue south past Blair Castle, returning back to Edinburgh via Perth and over the Forth Road Bridge. Arrive into Edinburgh in the early evening where the tour will conclude.