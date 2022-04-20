Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/LOOK
Portree is Skye’s largest and liveliest town. It has a pretty harbour lined with brightly painted houses, and there are great views of the surrounding hills. Its name (from the Gaelic for King’s Harbour) commemorates James V, who came here in 1540 to pacify the local clans.
Portree (Port Righ)
On the southern edge of Portree, the Aros Centre is a combined visitor centre, book and gift shop, restaurant, theatre and cinema. The St Kilda Exhibition…
Get to the heart of Portree (Port Righ) with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Scotland $24.99
Scotland's Highlands & Islands $21.99
Pocket Edinburgh $13.99