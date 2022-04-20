Portree (Port Righ)

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Town of Portree with harbor, Portree, Isle of Skye, Scotland, Great Britain, United Kingdom

Getty Images/LOOK

Overview

Portree is Skye’s largest and liveliest town. It has a pretty harbour lined with brightly painted houses, and there are great views of the surrounding hills. Its name (from the Gaelic for King’s Harbour) commemorates James V, who came here in 1540 to pacify the local clans.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Aros Centre

    Aros Centre

    Portree (Port Righ)

    On the southern edge of Portree, the Aros Centre is a combined visitor centre, book and gift shop, restaurant, theatre and cinema. The St Kilda Exhibition…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Portree (Port Righ) with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.