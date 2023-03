Near the tip of the Trotternish Peninsula is the ruined MacDonald fortress of Duntulm Castle, which was abandoned in 1739, reputedly because it was haunted. From the red telephone box 800m east of the castle, a faint path leads north for 1.5 miles to Rubha Hunish coastguard lookout, now restored as a tiny but cosy bothy overlooking the northernmost point of Skye.