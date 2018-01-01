Battle of Bannockburn Visitor Centre Ticket

Make your way to the the Battle of Bannockburn Visitor Centre. Located near the famous Stirling Castle, it is around a 30-minute drive from Glasgow and a 50-minute drive from Edinburgh.Enter the center and discover more about the pivotal Battle of Bannockburn. Taking place in June 1314, this monumental battle saw the Scottish king Robert the Bruce and his men defeat the English forces, despite being greatly outnumbered.Learn about the various medieval weapons and armor that would have been used during the conflict, then hear warriors explain how they prepared for battle.Once you’ve brushed up on medieval warfare and tactics, seize the opportunity to prove your own fighting prowess during an interactive battle game, where you'll attempt to win victory for your units. Alternatively, skip the game and discover how Scotland triumphed during a 360-degree battle show.Having suffered defeat or attained victory, emerge outside onto the real battlefield. Stroll around the historic site and seek out the bronze monument that depicts Robert the Bruce on a horse, clad in full battle regalia. How long you spend in Bannockburn is up to you, but most visitors find two or three hours to be sufficient.3-Day or 7-Day National Trust for Scotland: Sightseeing PassUpgrade to receive a 3- or 7-day sightseeing pass. This pass gives you free entrance to 90 National Trust for Scotland attractions. Use the 3-day pass on any three days over a period of seven consecutive days from first use and use the 7-day pass on any seven days over a period of 14 consecutive days from first use.Create your own flexible sightseeing schedule and receive an informative attraction guidebook along with your pass. Visit medieval monuments such as Culzean Castle and Country Park, Craigievar Castle and Drum Castle, or browse the collections of intriguing museums like Angus Folk Museum or the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum.See the Itinerary for a full list of the National Trust for Scotland attractions included with your sightseeing pass.