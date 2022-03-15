Lowland Perthshire & Kinross

Reflections of the island in Loch Leven, Scotland, with the Pap of Glencoe in the middle distance.

©ALBAimagery/Getty Images

For sheer scenic variety, Perthshire is the pick of Scotland's counties and a place where everyone will find a special, personal spot. The county straddles the Highland border, with Highland Perthshire stretching north from Dunkeld, while Lowland Perthshire ranges from the sedate streets of Perth itself, a fair city with a fabulous attraction in lavish Scone Palace, to the rural market towns of Crieff and Blairgowrie. Kinross, once one of Scotland's smallest counties, is famous for lovely Loch Leven, with a historic island castle, scenic walks and good trout fishing.

  • Innerpeffray Library

    Innerpeffray Library

    Lowland Perthshire & Kinross

    Scotland’s oldest lending library (founded in 1680) houses a huge collection of rare, interesting and ancient books, some of them 500 years old. If you…

  • Castle Campbell

    Castle Campbell

    Lowland Perthshire & Kinross

    Castle Campbell is one of central Scotland's most dramatically situated castles, on a spur between two deep, wooded ravines known as the Burn of Sorrow…

  • St Serfs Church & Dupplin Cross

    St Serfs Church & Dupplin Cross

    Lowland Perthshire & Kinross

    The village of Dunning is dominated by the 12th-century Norman tower of St Serfs Church. The church's Romanesque architecture is interesting, but the main…

  • Lochleven Castle

    Lochleven Castle

    Lowland Perthshire & Kinross

    Evocative Lochleven Castle served as an island fortress and prison from the late 14th century; its most famous captive was Mary, Queen of Scots, who was…

  • Famous Grouse Experience

    Famous Grouse Experience

    Lowland Perthshire & Kinross

    At the old Glenturret Distillery, the highly rated Famous Grouse Experience has a better-than-average, one-hour distillery tour that's strong on the…

  • Meigle Museum

    Meigle Museum

    Lowland Perthshire & Kinross

    Tiny Meigle Museum has 26 beautiful carved Pictish stones dating from the 7th to the 9th centuries, all found in the local area. Motifs range from…

  • Earthquake House

    Earthquake House

    Lowland Perthshire & Kinross

    This tiny stone building, set on a hillside less than a mile west of Comrie, was the world's first seismic observatory. It was built in 1874 to monitor…

  • Deil's Cauldron

    Deil's Cauldron

    Lowland Perthshire & Kinross

    A mile north of Comrie, the River Lednock cascades out of a deep, wooded gorge and into a circular, rock-girt pool known as the Deil's Cauldron (the Devil…

