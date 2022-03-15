Shop
©ALBAimagery/Getty Images
For sheer scenic variety, Perthshire is the pick of Scotland's counties and a place where everyone will find a special, personal spot. The county straddles the Highland border, with Highland Perthshire stretching north from Dunkeld, while Lowland Perthshire ranges from the sedate streets of Perth itself, a fair city with a fabulous attraction in lavish Scone Palace, to the rural market towns of Crieff and Blairgowrie. Kinross, once one of Scotland's smallest counties, is famous for lovely Loch Leven, with a historic island castle, scenic walks and good trout fishing.
Scotland’s oldest lending library (founded in 1680) houses a huge collection of rare, interesting and ancient books, some of them 500 years old. If you…
Castle Campbell is one of central Scotland's most dramatically situated castles, on a spur between two deep, wooded ravines known as the Burn of Sorrow…
The village of Dunning is dominated by the 12th-century Norman tower of St Serfs Church. The church's Romanesque architecture is interesting, but the main…
Evocative Lochleven Castle served as an island fortress and prison from the late 14th century; its most famous captive was Mary, Queen of Scots, who was…
At the old Glenturret Distillery, the highly rated Famous Grouse Experience has a better-than-average, one-hour distillery tour that's strong on the…
Tiny Meigle Museum has 26 beautiful carved Pictish stones dating from the 7th to the 9th centuries, all found in the local area. Motifs range from…
This tiny stone building, set on a hillside less than a mile west of Comrie, was the world's first seismic observatory. It was built in 1874 to monitor…
A mile north of Comrie, the River Lednock cascades out of a deep, wooded gorge and into a circular, rock-girt pool known as the Deil's Cauldron (the Devil…
