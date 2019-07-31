Tabuk, a growing tourist destination, was a strategic stopping place for pre-20th-century hajj pilgrims trekking on foot from the Syrian capital of Damascus to Medina and onward to Mecca. The city’s culture was deeply influenced by Egyptian travellers (one of the largest groups of land-travelling pilgrims) from the west, and the Ottomans (who controlled pilgrimage routes for centuries) from the north, who left a physical reminder by way of the Hejaz Railway remnants near the centre of town.

Today Tabuk has a bustling and extensive souq that is worth exploring and some of the most enthusiastic locals when it comes to tourism and diving, which is why Tabuk is also a good place to arrange visits to the surrounding region, home to pristine white beaches, virtually untouched islands and coral reefs, as well as the odd snowy mountain in winter.