Tabuk
Tabuk, a growing tourist destination, was a strategic stopping place for pre-20th-century hajj pilgrims trekking on foot from the Syrian capital of Damascus to Medina and onward to Mecca. The city’s culture was deeply influenced by Egyptian travellers (one of the largest groups of land-travelling pilgrims) from the west, and the Ottomans (who controlled pilgrimage routes for centuries) from the north, who left a physical reminder by way of the Hejaz Railway remnants near the centre of town.
Today Tabuk has a bustling and extensive souq that is worth exploring and some of the most enthusiastic locals when it comes to tourism and diving, which is why Tabuk is also a good place to arrange visits to the surrounding region, home to pristine white beaches, virtually untouched islands and coral reefs, as well as the odd snowy mountain in winter.
Hejaz Railway Station & Tabuk Museum
Tabuk's early-20th-century Hejaz Railway station is one of the best preserved in Saudi Arabia. There are 13 recently refurbished buildings spread over 80…
Tabuk Castle
Dating to 1559, Tabuk Castle is now a museum, with several rooms housing some interesting historical artefacts from the Ottoman period and lots of signage…
Souq Twaheen
This little market in the old quarter of Tabuk is where the local Bedouin come to get their black and white goat-hair tent covers and all the mod cons a…
At Tawba Mosque
The Prophet Muhammad prayed here when he arrived with 30,000 men in AD 630 for the Battle of Tabuk against the Byzantines. The battle never took place,…
Prince Fahd Bin Sultan's Park
Although a bit sparse in amenities, Prince Fahd Bin Sultan's Park is a decent spot for families to relax in during the late afternoon and early evening…
Hejaz Railway Station & Tabuk Museum
Tabuk's early-20th-century Hejaz Railway station is one of the best preserved in Saudi Arabia. There are 13 recently refurbished buildings spread over 80…
Tabuk Castle
Dating to 1559, Tabuk Castle is now a museum, with several rooms housing some interesting historical artefacts from the Ottoman period and lots of signage…
Souq Twaheen
This little market in the old quarter of Tabuk is where the local Bedouin come to get their black and white goat-hair tent covers and all the mod cons a…
At Tawba Mosque
The Prophet Muhammad prayed here when he arrived with 30,000 men in AD 630 for the Battle of Tabuk against the Byzantines. The battle never took place,…
Prince Fahd Bin Sultan’s Park
Although a bit sparse in amenities, Prince Fahd Bin Sultan's Park is a decent spot for families to relax in during the late afternoon and early evening…