The Red Sands are the most evocative desert dunes near Riyadh. These pristine, windswept mounds of deep red sand are the closest the urban dwellers of Riyadh get to the Empty Quarter or Al Nafud Desert. Many head out at the weekends to hire a quad bike from one of the Bedouin stalls lined along the highway, or to drive through the sea of dunes in their own off-road vehicle. Either option is great fun!