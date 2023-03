Housed inside a neoclassical former stock exchange building from the 1870s, this art gallery has a permanent photo exhibition of the wartime ruins of Kaliningrad and its rebuilding after the war. It also showcases etchings, sketches and oil paintings of Königsberg and nearby Nida life in the late 19th century and first half of the 20th, by the likes of Heinrich Wolf, Lovis Corinth and Hans Preuss. Post-1950s Soviet art is also on exhibition.