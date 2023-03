This history museum is housed in the 19th-century Friedland Gate, which was for years one of the main entry points into the fortified city. Admission includes permanent exhibitions on the Teutonic Knights and the history of the city through eight centuries; some of the exhibition is in English. The highlight is a 15-minute multimedia show made up of projections of photos taken in the city between 1908 and 1913, and grainy footage shot around the castle in 1937.