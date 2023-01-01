In a once-industrial part of the city, Lumiere Hall hosts large-format multimedia exhibitions – basically massive 3D projections in a 360-degree space, with audio commentary on the works displayed and the artists behind the creations. Take a seat on beanbags and enjoy the show. Recent installations have included projections of paintings by Ivan Aivazovsky, Van Gogh and Gustav Klimt. It's a 1km walk from the metro station. Head up to the canal and turn right.

On Friday and Saturday, Lumiere Hall also has late-night screenings of popular Hollywood and foreign films. These kick off around 11.30pm.