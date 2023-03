West of Sennaya pl along Sadovaya ul you’ll find the charming Yusupov Gardens, a pleasant park with a big lake in the middle. The flower-filled grounds are a popular place to stroll, sit and sunbathe. The building set back behind the gardens is the Old Yusupov Palace (not to be confused with the Yusupov Palace on the Moyka River), which is closed to the public and is used mainly for official receptions.